IURC approves CenterPoint’s request to build gas turbines in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order Tuesday unanimously approving CenterPoint’s request to build two natural gas combustion turbines totaling approximately 460 MW.

Officials with the IURC say customer rates will not be adjusted to recover the estimated $334 million cost of this project before the utility’s next base rate case or before the project is put into service.

The Commission previously denied CenterPoint’s request for an 850 MW combined cycle gas plant, which would have cost an estimated $781 million.

[Previous: CenterPoint files application for $323 million natural gas turbine facility in Posey Co.]

CenterPoint officials say it’s key step in their long-term electric generation transition plan.

A.B. Brown units 1 and 2 will retire in late 2023. The new turbines will be built on that site.

“Although the majority of the proposed generation outlined in our plan comes from renewable resources, there remains a need for reliable, resilient and fast-ramping generation to operate around-the-clock when the sun and wind are insufficient to power the renewable resources,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Generation Development. “While the combustion turbines may not run constantly, it is very likely they will operate several hours each day in order to supplement our renewable generation with a lower carbon solution, when renewable facilities are not at peak generating levels.”

The Citizens Action Coalition sent a statement condemning the approval.

“The IURC’s approval of more expensive fossil gas plants in the middle of a utility affordability crisis and the climate crisis shows how out of touch our utilities and their regulators are with Hoosiers who are struggling to make ends meet and demanding a transition to clean, affordable energy solutions. We renew our call for Governor Holcomb to immediately establish a Utility Affordability Task Force and urge Indiana policymakers to stand up for consumers instead of protecting monopoly utility profits,” said Kerwin Olson, Executive Director of CAC.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.