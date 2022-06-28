Birthday Club
Insomnia Cookies set to host grand opening downtown Evansville

(Lauren McCally)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is welcoming a new cookie shop this July 4th holiday weekend.

The new Insomnia Cookies location will be located at 318 Main Street, Suite 100.

According to a social media post, they will have a soft opening beginning Tuesday, June 28.

They say people can enjoy one free classic cookie-in-store and with local delivery orders all weekend long.

The shop will be hosting their grand opening Saturday, July 2 until Monday, July 4.

Their hours of operation are:

  • Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. until Midnight
  • Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.

For those who are interested in online ordering and late night delivery, you can visit their website for more information.

