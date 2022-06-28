Insomnia Cookies set to host grand opening downtown Evansville
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is welcoming a new cookie shop this July 4th holiday weekend.
The new Insomnia Cookies location will be located at 318 Main Street, Suite 100.
According to a social media post, they will have a soft opening beginning Tuesday, June 28.
They say people can enjoy one free classic cookie-in-store and with local delivery orders all weekend long.
The shop will be hosting their grand opening Saturday, July 2 until Monday, July 4.
Their hours of operation are:
- Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. until Midnight
- Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.
For those who are interested in online ordering and late night delivery, you can visit their website for more information.
