Evansville Water and Sewer Utility changes amount in Bill Relief Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council members approved a re-allocation of funds for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

EWSU has changed the amount some people will get through their Bill Relief Program.

Officials say before the change, each household making $50,000 a year or less would receive a $3 credit to offset the rise in their bill, but now households earning $30,000 or less will qualify for $10 worth of credits.

”That way we feel like we found a way to help those a little bit more who need it the most and yet still help as many as we can,” EWSU executive director, Lane Young says. “That will leave us around $400,000 that we will then put into our shut off assistance program.”

Although most council members agree with the increase, some believed the Bill Relief Program should only assist people who live within city limits since the program is funded by Evansville’s portion of the American Rescue Plan.

