Demolition underway for new Ellis Park venue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway on the old JCPenney building at Towne Square Mall in Owensboro.

Officials say the store will be transformed into Ellis Park’s Owensboro campus.

Officials also say they plan to open the new venue with historical racing machines, simulcast betting, a viewing area, as well as a new race and sports-themed restaurant.

That opening is set to happen early next year.

