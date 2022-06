OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new place to eat is coming to Owensboro.

Chipotle’s grand opening is set for Tuesday.

That’s on Frederica Street.

They open at 10:45 for lunch and are open until 10 at night.

Officials say the first 50 guests will get free Chipotle goods merch.

