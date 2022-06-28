California woman opens home to people seeking abortion, pregnancy care

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A California woman is offering help to women in states where abortion is now banned.

California still offers abortion protections, and Mariana Cervantes said that women wanting to travel to the state for those services could stay at her home.

Driving down El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego, some billboards let people know the state of California is a safe haven for abortions, while pro-life billboards provide an opposing view.

The debate has captivated the country since the Supreme Court announced the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

“I get it, pro-life and pro-choice, there are all these different options, but in the end, I fiercely believe that everyone should have the choice to their own body,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes said her stomach dropped when she heard the news.

“I was freaking out, and I was like, ‘OK, well I’m in California,’ and then Gavin Newsom was like, ‘This is a safe haven state, you guys are OK, we’re not going to do anything here, you guys are safe,’” she said. “My heart was just aching for my friends in Arizona.”

Cervantes is originally from Arizona but now lives in East San Diego County.

Her home state has banned abortions after 15 weeks, and the Planned Parenthood locations there have all paused abortions.

Cervantes said she knew she had to do something, so she tweeted that her doors were open to anyone traveling to California to get an abortion.

“If I can provide someone … help them get access with what they need like if they need an abortion or emergency care, I’m more than happy to help out,” she said.

Despite the backlash Cervantes said she’s received for offering help to those seeking abortions, she said, as a survivor of sexual assault, it’s also her way of giving back the support she received when she needed it the most.

“Just letting women know that they’re not alone,” she said. “We’re all in this fight. We’re all together, and especially right now, we need to stick together and fight for our rights and support women.”

Copyright 2022 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.