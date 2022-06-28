6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients.

They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth.

Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total.

The recipients are Wood Capital Pizza, Downtown Fitness & Running, American Mercantile, Hoosier Blooms, Tell City Pretzel, and Café Pina.

