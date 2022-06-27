Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic returning to Evansville, for 23rd Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USTA announced that The Evansville Community Tennis Association will host the 23rd annual Women’s Hospital Classic, July 18-24.

The tournament, a USTA Pro Circuit event, is the largest tennis event in Southern Indiana and attracts many players fresh from the Wimbledon Championships.

The field for the $60,000 ITF tournament will feature 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams.

Players ranked as high as No. 100 in the world typically compete in this level tournament.

The $60,000 level is an upgrade from previous years, and we are excited to bring a higher level of play to the area.

Last year’s winner Rebecca Marino is currently ranked 104 in the world, and she is competing at Wimbledon this week along with 18 other players who

have competed in Evansville including previous top ten player Madison Keys. Naomi Osaka is not competing in Wimbledon this year has also competed in Evansville.

Play will begin on 7/18 at 9 am at the Wesselman Park Tennis Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.