Tri-State Food Bank sees shortages due to rising prices; asking for donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With food and gas prices, on the rise, the Tri-State Food Bank is seeing an impact on how much food they are able to keep in stock, and they’re asking for both food and monetary donations.

The food bank’s executive director Glenn Roberts says they are not in a crisis right now but they are feeling the effects of the rising prices as they do purchase a lot of their food from manufactures directly.

Roberts also says the rising gas prices have had an impact because much of the monetary donations are spent on refueling their diesel. While the food bank has zero intention to cut back what they do, they’re asking the community for help.

“We make deliveries throughout 33 counties, we have 12,000 square miles that we cover, so our fuel costs have increased by about 30-40 percent,” Roberts says. “We are not going to cut back on what we do, so we simply need more financial donations. Lots of ways the community can help. At this time, I wouldn’t say we’re actually in a crisis, this is just one of those really challenging times for us. we know we’ll get through it and we need the community to step forward and make that extra donation, so we can make sure that enough food goes out to meet the need.”

While monetary donations are appreciated in this time, Roberts says food donations and volunteering in the food bank are encouraged as well.

For those who are interested in making a donation, you can visit the food bank’s website for more information.

