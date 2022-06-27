State Route 168 in Fort Branch closing for railroad repairs

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Route 168 in Fort Branch will close Monday for railroad repairs.

This closure will be between Railroad Street and West Street.

Crews will be working to repair the railroad crossing.

The official detour is U.S. 41 to State Road 68 to 65.

Local traffic will have access up to point of closure.

Repairs are expected to take about a week, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.