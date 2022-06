OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West Parrish in Owensboro will be closed while crews install new pipes under the road.

This is near Owensboro Catholic High school.

A detour will be marked from Frederica to West Ninth to Bosley Road then back onto Parrish.

That’s expected to be closed for about two weeks.

