Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Road closure planned for State Road 56 in Gibson Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 56 near Hazleton.

According to a press release, SR 56 will close for culvert replacement on August 5.

Officials say work will begin when a separate closure on SR 65 is finished to allow for a shorter detour.

They say the culvert replacement is expected to finish within the week, depending on weather conditions.

According to a press release, the official detour for drivers will be US 41 to SR 168 to SR 57 to SR 56. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hayes
Evansville man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman
6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say
Kite and Key on West Franklin Street.
Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business
Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game
EPD investigating 2 weekend shootings

Latest News

Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business
WFIE Traffic Alert
Ramp closed for Harford Interchange road project
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Mark Patterson
Man accused of walking away from work release in Gibson Co.