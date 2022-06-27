Road closure planned for State Road 56 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 56 near Hazleton.

According to a press release, SR 56 will close for culvert replacement on August 5.

Officials say work will begin when a separate closure on SR 65 is finished to allow for a shorter detour.

They say the culvert replacement is expected to finish within the week, depending on weather conditions.

According to a press release, the official detour for drivers will be US 41 to SR 168 to SR 57 to SR 56. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

