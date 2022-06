OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say work continues to progress at the Hartford Interchange in Ohio County. That’s at I-165 at mile marker 47.

The southbound on-ramp at Exit 47 is now closed to allow for the reconstruction of the ramp.

The project began earlier this spring and is scheduled for completion this fall.

