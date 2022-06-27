Birthday Club
Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business

Police: Woman arrested after running into Evansville business
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say she ran her car into the side of an Evansville business.

This all happened just after 10 Sunday night on West Franklin Street.

Police say the car hit the front of Kite and Key on the corner of Franklin and 12th.

Police reports show Gina Perry was arrested at that intersection.

That report shows she’s facing a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

