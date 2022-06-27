Police: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound Sunday morning
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say they were called to a shots fired report early Sunday morning.
That happened in the area of Kentucky and Washington Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning.
They say they found a man who had been shot.
A media report says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers say they also found damage to a business as well as a vehicle in the area.
