Police: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound Sunday morning

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say they were called to a shots fired report early Sunday morning.

That happened in the area of Kentucky and Washington Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning.

They say they found a man who had been shot.

A media report says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say they also found damage to a business as well as a vehicle in the area.

