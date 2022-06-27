Police: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say they were called to a shots fired report early Sunday morning.

That happened in the area of Kentucky and Washington Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning.

They say they found a man who had been shot.

A media report says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say they also found damage to a business as well as a vehicle in the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.