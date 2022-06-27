Owensboro church hosts annual Pride Picnic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Pride Month celebrations continue nationwide, including in the Tri-State.

Unity Fellowship Church in Owensboro held its annual Pride Picnic on Sunday afternoon.

There was a drag show at the church on Sunday. The festivities all started with a “Visibility Walk” to the Owensboro riverfront. This was followed by some food, music and games.

Pastor Bob Coons says these events are important to the community because they hope to show love and acceptance.

“I think it’s important in general,” Pastor Coons said. “It’s important for us as a church to show that we are not the kind of church to turn people away, demean them or put them down in any way, that they are loved and accepted by God as well as us.”

Pastor Coons says they had around 300 people come out on Sunday, so they’re pretty happy with the turnout.

