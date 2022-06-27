Morning storms provide much-needed moisture and could lead to a cool start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The thunderstorms that moved through the tri-state this morning brought some much-needed moisture to the area which is experiencing the third driest June in the last 50 years, and the fifth driest of the last 100 years. The rain also brought cooler temperatures, our high today only reached the mid-80s.

The cold front that pushed the storms through the tri-state is trailed by cooler, dryer winds from the north which will lead to a cool start to the week. Monday and Tuesday we expect to be mostly clear days, with temperatures peaking in the lower to mid-80s, several degrees below the average high for this time of year of 88°.

We expect conditions to remain sunny and clear as temperatures start to rally back through the rest of the week. Clouds and the chance of rain will be back on Friday leading into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.