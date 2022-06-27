Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 6/27
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say she ran her car into the side of an Evansville business. This all happened last night on West Franklin Street.

The fallout continues after the supreme court’s landmark decision on Friday to overturn Roe vs Wade. Back in the Tri-State, both celebrations and protests filled the streets of Evansville after the ruling was announced.

A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro today. West Parrish will be closed while crews install new pipes under the road.

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup. They dethroned the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

