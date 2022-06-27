Birthday Club
Man accused of walking away from work release in Gibson Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was serving a sentence on work release is now facing a new felony charge.

Court records show Mark Patterson was charged Friday with failure to return to lawful detention, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

At last check of the jail, he’s still not in custody.

Records show Patterson reached a plea agreement in May in a meth possession and criminal trespass case.

As we reported in March, Police say Patterson was found inside a home he didn’t have permission to be in.

He was sentenced to more than a year on work release.

We reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, but haven’t heard back.

Mark Patterson
Mark Patterson(Gibson Co. Jail)

