Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21.

[Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passes Constitutional Carry law]

There will still be exceptions to who can carry a handgun.

For instance, those who were unable to obtain a permit for reasons such as a felony will still be unable to carry a handgun.

