Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21.
There will still be exceptions to who can carry a handgun.
For instance, those who were unable to obtain a permit for reasons such as a felony will still be unable to carry a handgun.
