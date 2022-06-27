Indiana Republicans and Democrats state positions on abortion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the coming weeks, the Indiana General assembly is expected to vote on whether or not the state should ban abortions, and the dominant political parties have stated their positions on the matter.

On Monday, the Indiana Democratic Party sent representatives to Evansville to establish their position against a ban.

“We also believe that a politician has no business being in a doctor’s office with a woman and her doctor,” said Vice Chairperson Myla Eldridge.

In a statement Friday, Indiana Republican Party Chariman Kyle Hupfer released a statement that said, “The Indiana Republican Party has been unwavering in its defense of life from conception to natural death. I look forward to the special session that Governor Holcomb has called so we can implement our longstanding values on life.”

According to former Democratic Assemblywoman Linda Lawson, these statements, plus the assumption that Republicans will have the necessary votes, lead the party to believe a ban is inevitable.

“It’ll pass on July 6,” she said. “It’s already been written. It’s already been documented. It’s already available for people to read online.”

That bill is Senate Bill 309.

Republicans have stated that they are glad the question of the legality of abortions should rest with state government.

Eldridge said they believe it’s a woman’s choice to get an abortion.

She said should this bill pass, it’s something they hope to reverse in the future.

“Women’s rights, abortion rights, our rights are on the ballot in November,” she said.

Governor Eric Holcomb is holding his special session on July 6.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.