Highland Challenger League wraps up spring season with trophy day

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s always a good time out at the Highland Challenger Baseball League, and Sunday was no different.

The league wrapped up its spring season with another fun-filled rendition of trophy day.

The Challenger superstars left it all out on the field in their last games until the fall league, and they all took home one of trophies to celebrate another great season.

This is the seventh year for Highland Challenger, which gives children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball, and they had a record number of 115 kids play this spring.

“It’s good for the kids. They come out and get to play. They get to be a part of a team and learn the interactions of a team. So, it’s just a real good time for everybody who comes,” said Michael Kingery. “I highly recommend it. He’s loved it. He’s had a tremendous amount of fun, learning how to play with other kids and learning how to play on a team. It’s been really inspirational to watch him play.”

“He loves it. Mattingly has autism, so it’s nice to be in a group that understands and is very accepting of him,” said Whitney Savage. “They do so much for everybody and definitely make him feel like he’s a member of this team. This entire organization has done so much for our family, and we can’t express how much gratitude we have.”

On Monday night, Highland Challenger League is having a special night at the St. Louis Cardinals’ game with a bunch of their players and families, so that will be a real treat for all the kids who are going.

