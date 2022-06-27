Evansville couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is celebrating a special milestone Monday. 77 years married!

Marvin and Beverly Sue are 95 years old. They got married in Evansville on this day in 1945.

Beverly still has their toaster they got as a wedding gift 77 years ago, they’ve kept it to remember that day.

Their home is filled with artwork Marvin painted of places they’ve been together like Paris and New York.

The pair has been through a lot together, like when Marvin left for the Army shortly after they got married.

They were apart for two years, keeping in touch with only letters, and their love has stood the test of time.

Their advice to others is pretty simple.

”Well the biggest thing is before you go to bed at night, you always give them a kiss, even if you’d love to punch them in the nose,” Beverly said. “If we’re mad at one another we’ll kiss and makeup before we go to sleep,” Marvin added.

Marvin says when he saw Beverly out walking around in Evansville in the early 1940s, he knew she was the girl for him and the rest was history.

