Dry and mild end to June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday arrived with a healthy dose of dry Canadian air. Despite sunny skies, temps only rose into the lower 80s. With low humidity, overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s under clear skies. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 81. Wednesday will be sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week as temps rise into the lower 90s. An approaching cold front will swing through the region on Friday and stall out along the Ohio River. We will have a daily chance for scattered showers and storms from Friday through Independence Day. June is on track to be the third driest in the last 50 years, and the 5th driest in the last 100 years with only .97″ of rain recorded for the entire month. Normal June rainfall is around 4″. Much of the Tri-State is experience moderate drought conditions, with stressed crops, lawns and gardens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.