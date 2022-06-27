Brighter Skies, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Much-needed showers and thunderstorms ushered through Sunday morning which is experiencing the third driest June in the last 50 years, and the fifth driest of the last 100 years. Plus, the passing cold front swept in cooler temperatures to boot. Several counties in southeast Illinois recorded over 2-inches of rainfall.

The trailing cold front punched in drier northerly winds from the north which will lead to a cooler start to the week. Today and Tuesday we expect to be mostly sunny days, with temperatures peaking in the lower to mid-80s, followed by nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb to near 90-degrees.

We expect conditions to remain sunny and clear as temperatures start to rally back through the rest of the week. Clouds and the chance of rain will be back on Friday leading into the weekend.

