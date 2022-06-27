Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Brighter Skies, Cooler

14 First Alert 6/27
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Much-needed showers and thunderstorms ushered through Sunday morning which is experiencing the third driest June in the last 50 years, and the fifth driest of the last 100 years. Plus, the passing cold front swept in cooler temperatures to boot. Several counties in southeast Illinois recorded over 2-inches of rainfall.

The trailing cold front punched in drier northerly winds from the north which will lead to a cooler start to the week. Today and Tuesday we expect to be mostly sunny days, with temperatures peaking in the lower to mid-80s, followed by nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb to near 90-degrees.

We expect conditions to remain sunny and clear as temperatures start to rally back through the rest of the week. Clouds and the chance of rain will be back on Friday leading into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hayes
Evansville man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman
6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say
Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game
EPD investigating 2 weekend shootings
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident

Latest News

14 First Alert 6/27
14 First Alert 6/27
6/20 14 First Alert 5 p.m.
Morning storms provide much-needed moisture and could lead to a cool start to the week
14 First Alert 6/26 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/26 at 10pm
6/20 14 First Alert 5 p.m.
Late thunderstorms overnight lead to a cool start to the week