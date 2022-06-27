Birthday Club
2 charged in package thefts over several months at Evansville business

Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan
Elsayed Radwan and Tiffany Duncan(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are accused of taking packages from an Evansville business.

Police believe they were able to get into Now Courier, a medical courier service, by using a door code that was given out to contractors.

An affidavit shows Tiffany Duncan was found inside the business by an employee.

Police say she told the employee she was just using the bathroom, before leaving the building and getting into a red truck driven by a man.

They say the employee then found a large bag full of packages where Duncan had been.

Police say surveillance shows eight other burglaries with the same two people, dating back to April 15.

They say there were likely more thefts, but the surveillance only went back so far.

Officers say they were able to identify the man as Elsayed Radwan.

They say they learned he was a contract employee for a short time, which is how he learned the code and how to work the security system.

At the time of the affidavit, police say they didn’t know what items were being stolen.

Both Duncan and Radwan were arrested and charged with burglary.

