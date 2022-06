DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police were called about a suspicious vehicle behind a Dubois County gas station Saturday.

Police say they found 58-year-old David Schutz and 26-year-old Chelsea Pate in possession of meth and other drugs.

Both were taken to the Dubois County Security Center.

