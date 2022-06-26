Train derailment in Mt. Carmel blocking Walnut St. and 2nd St. crossings

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel Police Department says a train derailment has blocked two railroad crossings.

According to a Facebook post, the Walnut Street and 2nd Street crossings are currently being blocked by the derailment.

An employee of Norfolk Southern expects the crossings to be blocked for several hours.

Officials are advising people to take alternate routes to travel to and from Indiana.

They are asking people not to call MCPD for updates as they will notify the public as soon as they hear anything.

MCPD says Norfolk employees are headed to the scene to help in the incident.

