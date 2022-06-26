Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hayes
Evansville man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman
6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries occurred involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: No serious injuries following motorcycle crash involving SUV on Hwy. 41
Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021
Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot
Protesters gathered to call for abortion rights in Evansville.
Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Latest News

EPD investigating 2 weekend shootings
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
Train derailment in Mt. Carmel blocking Walnut St. and 2nd St. crossings
Train derailment in Mt. Carmel blocking railroad crossing
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue