Evansville Central Dispatch not receiving calls due to network outage(WTVG)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch says its operators are currently not able to take calls through their admin lines due to a network outage.

According to a post on the dispatch Facebook page, a fiber was cut between Washington and Bedford, and crews are working to fix the issue.

Dispatch says if anyone needs to call for any reason to just dial 911.

You can read the original social media post below:

There appears to be a network outage with AT&T, possibly due to a fiber that has been cut somewhere. If you have an emergency, your call will still be connected through if you dial 911. Our admin lines, or non-emergent lines, are down, and we are unable to receive those calls at this time, or make outgoing calls. We are also unable to transfer 911 calls at this time.

If you need to call us for any reason, please just dial 911, even if your issue is “non-emergent”. Or you can text us by typing “911″ in the “to” line of a new text message. We will keep you updated as we know more.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

