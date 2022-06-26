EPD investigating 2 weekend shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents they say happened on Saturday.

According to a media report, officers were called to the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue in reference to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the caller reported seeing a car pull up and fire several shots and then drive off. Shell casings were found at the scene.

EPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

According to a media report, officers were called to the 1400 block of Harrelton Drive in reference to another shots fired call around 5:10 p.m.

Officers say there was property damage to a car and apartment on scene. Shell casings were also found on scene.

EPD says no injuries were reported and this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story once we learn more.

