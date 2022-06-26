Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EPD investigating 2 weekend shootings

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents they say happened on Saturday.

According to a media report, officers were called to the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue in reference to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the caller reported seeing a car pull up and fire several shots and then drive off. Shell casings were found at the scene.

EPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

According to a media report, officers were called to the 1400 block of Harrelton Drive in reference to another shots fired call around 5:10 p.m.

Officers say there was property damage to a car and apartment on scene. Shell casings were also found on scene.

EPD says no injuries were reported and this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hayes
Evansville man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman
6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries occurred involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: No serious injuries following motorcycle crash involving SUV on Hwy. 41
Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021
Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot
Protesters gathered to call for abortion rights in Evansville.
Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Train derailment in Mt. Carmel blocking Walnut St. and 2nd St. crossings
Train derailment in Mt. Carmel blocking railroad crossing
6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say
Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game
Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend
Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend