Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game

Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Deputy Bryan Hicks.(Black Township Fire & Rescue.)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been on a long road to recovery after getting shot in the line of duty back in September. On Saturday, he had the opportunity to inspire others through a pretty special opportunity.

Deputy Hicks got to throw out the first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Saturday. It was just another milestone for Hicks in his rehabilitation, as he continues to improve.

He was honored out on the field prior to the game. After throwing the first pitch, he got to meet Fredbird, and then got an autograph and picture with St. Louis catcher Ivan Herrera.

As for the game, the Cardinals got the best of their Chicago rivals, winning 5-3 to cap off an incredible day for Deputy Hicks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hayes
Evansville man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries occurred involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: No serious injuries following motorcycle crash involving SUV on Hwy. 41
Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021
Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot
Protesters gathered to call for abortion rights in Evansville.
Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Scene of shootout in Michael White case
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire

Latest News

Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend
Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident
Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend
Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident