Deputy Bryan Hicks throws out first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been on a long road to recovery after getting shot in the line of duty back in September. On Saturday, he had the opportunity to inspire others through a pretty special opportunity.

Deputy Hicks got to throw out the first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Saturday. It was just another milestone for Hicks in his rehabilitation, as he continues to improve.

He was honored out on the field prior to the game. After throwing the first pitch, he got to meet Fredbird, and then got an autograph and picture with St. Louis catcher Ivan Herrera.

As for the game, the Cardinals got the best of their Chicago rivals, winning 5-3 to cap off an incredible day for Deputy Hicks.

