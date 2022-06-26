Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching man involved in hit-and-run incident

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an Owensboro man.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Jesse King was involved in a hit and run with an ambulance, and has four active warrants for his arrest.

Officials say King refused to turn himself in when speaking with officials on the phone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline.

