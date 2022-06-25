USI women’s basketball program hosts ‘Rick Stein Basketball Camp’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even though summer is now in full force, the University of Southern Indiana women’s basketball program does not take time off.

USI head coach Rick Stein and his squad are back together hosting the weekend-long “Rick Stein Basketball Camp” for high school basketball programs across the Tri-State and beyond.

Stein said the camp gives his team an opportunity to bond between skill, strength and conditioning workouts.

“For the first time we actually get to work with our players in the summer,” Stein said. “We get eight hours a week, four with a basketball, four strength and conditioning, and we’re utilizing the time to the fullest. Then you throw in summer basketball camps, here we go.”

With USI’s entrance into NCAA Division I next season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, Stein said they are preparing to be challenged. On a positive note, the Screaming Eagles are conditioning with a veteran team, returning 14 players with only one addition so far.

“Energy’s great, trying to finish off scheduling for next year, trying to piece that together knowing that you’re going to be playing a totally different group of teams, that’s always fun,” Stein said. “To have a chance to work on some things that generally this time of year we’re not able to, certainly there’s excitement with that and I can feel it in our team.”

The program will host the Elite Basketball Camp on Sunday before wrapping up the first session of summer workouts.

