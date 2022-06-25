Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

USI women’s basketball program hosts ‘Rick Stein Basketball Camp’

Girls high school basketball teams learn from Screaming Eagles athletes
USI women’s basketball program hosts ‘Rick Stein Basketball Camp’
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even though summer is now in full force, the University of Southern Indiana women’s basketball program does not take time off.

USI head coach Rick Stein and his squad are back together hosting the weekend-long “Rick Stein Basketball Camp” for high school basketball programs across the Tri-State and beyond.

Stein said the camp gives his team an opportunity to bond between skill, strength and conditioning workouts.

“For the first time we actually get to work with our players in the summer,” Stein said. “We get eight hours a week, four with a basketball, four strength and conditioning, and we’re utilizing the time to the fullest. Then you throw in summer basketball camps, here we go.”

With USI’s entrance into NCAA Division I next season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, Stein said they are preparing to be challenged. On a positive note, the Screaming Eagles are conditioning with a veteran team, returning 14 players with only one addition so far.

“Energy’s great, trying to finish off scheduling for next year, trying to piece that together knowing that you’re going to be playing a totally different group of teams, that’s always fun,” Stein said. “To have a chance to work on some things that generally this time of year we’re not able to, certainly there’s excitement with that and I can feel it in our team.”

The program will host the Elite Basketball Camp on Sunday before wrapping up the first session of summer workouts.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shootout in Michael White case
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire
Roland Tyler Jr.
Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested
Michael Perkins
Man arrested in Gibson Co. after 2 state chase
Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021
Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

USI women’s basketball program hosts ‘Rick Stein Basketball Camp’
USI women’s basketball program hosts ‘Rick Stein Basketball Camp’
University of Evansville set to host 2022 MVC Volleyball Championship
University of Evansville set to host 2022 MVC Volleyball Championship
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University
Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University