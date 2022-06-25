Birthday Club
Select supermarkets pulling gun-themed koozies from shelves following controversy

Harris Teeter stores are pulling certain products after a former representative tweeted her disappointment. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Harris Teeter supermarkets are pulling what some are calling controversial koozies from their store shelves.

WBTV reports one of the koozies had a bald eagle holding a rifle with the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death,” with another showing Thomas Jefferson holding a scroll with the Second Amendment on it and a gun.

Former North Carolina representative Christy Clark shared her disappointment on Twitter regarding the koozies, and a Harris Teeter representative has since said the items would be removed from stores.

“I think they recognize that as we face mass shootings and gun violence in our communities, we have to look closely at our culture and make changes,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

