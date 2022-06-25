Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Late thunderstorms overnight lead to a cool start to the week

6/20 14 First Alert 5 p.m.
6/20 14 First Alert 5 p.m.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a clear day today with highs reaching the mid-90s, we expect thunderstorms to roll over the tri-state early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says the main hazards will be dangerous lightning and brief downpours. We expect this to clear out early in the day and leave partly cloudy conditions, with a slight chance of storms in the evening in western Kentucky.

A cold front from the northwest, which will push the storms into our area, will trail behind them and will pull cooler, dryer air into the area for Monday. Our high temperature for the day should peak around 81° with mostly sunny skies.

We will have clear conditions as temperatures ramp up little by little until reaching the low-90s again in the back half of the week. Our next chance for storms will come as another cold front pushes clouds and the possibility for storms into the area Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shootout in Michael White case
ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire
Roland Tyler Jr.
Affidavit: Large variety of drugs found in Evansville home, man arrested
Shooting on Kirkwood Drive in Dec. 2021
Case dismissed against man charged in murder for hire plot
Protesters gathered to call for abortion rights in Evansville.
Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Michael Perkins
Man arrested in Gibson Co. after 2 state chase

Latest News

6/20 14 First Alert 5 p.m.
Sunny Saturday, slim chance for showers Sunday
14 First Alert 6/24 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/24 at 10pm
Volunteers build homes for Ohio County tornado survivors
Volunteers build homes for Ohio County tornado survivors
6/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast