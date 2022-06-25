Late thunderstorms overnight lead to a cool start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a clear day today with highs reaching the mid-90s, we expect thunderstorms to roll over the tri-state early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says the main hazards will be dangerous lightning and brief downpours. We expect this to clear out early in the day and leave partly cloudy conditions, with a slight chance of storms in the evening in western Kentucky.

A cold front from the northwest, which will push the storms into our area, will trail behind them and will pull cooler, dryer air into the area for Monday. Our high temperature for the day should peak around 81° with mostly sunny skies.

We will have clear conditions as temperatures ramp up little by little until reaching the low-90s again in the back half of the week. Our next chance for storms will come as another cold front pushes clouds and the possibility for storms into the area Friday night.

