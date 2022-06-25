Evansville man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to run over a woman.

Police say it happened Saturday around 1 a.m.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department received multiple calls regarding a white SUV being driven by an intoxicated man, who was hitting a woman.

That man was later identified as Nicholas Hayes.

Nicholas Hayes (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

EPD says officers spoke with a witness at the Tiki Lounge on Main Street who told them Hayes was kicked out of the bar twice that night. Hayes was also accused of trying to start a fight with the bouncer both times.

The witness says Hayes left in the white SUV and then came back, yelling at the victim.

According to an affidavit, the witness saw Hayes drive off at a high rate of speed heading south on Main Street, nearly hitting the Victory Theatre.

The witness says he heard a noise around the corner and saw a crowd of people near Sycamore Street trying to stop the SUV after allegedly seeing Hayes hitting the victim.

Officers say they found the SUV after a call placed it near John Street and First Avenue. It was found just south of the intersection on the curb.

EPD says Hayes and the victim were near the SUV with three witnesses between them. Officers arrested Hayes and noticed he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

When officers asked Hayes if he had been drinking he told them yes, but refused to give a chemical test and denied any wrongdoing.

According to an affidavit, officers saw several scrapes and marks on the victim’s hands and face. She told officers Hayes was upset with her about leaving the bar early and hit her several times.

Officers say the three witnesses told them they didn’t immediately realize the victim was out of the SUV, but saw her running, trying to avoid being run over by Hayes.

They say she managed to get to a grassy area, Hayes then backed the car into the curb, jumped out and tackled the victim. They told officers Hayes had the woman in a chokehold.

Hayes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center and is facing the following charges:

Criminal Recklessness w/deadly weapon

Strangulation

Domestic Battery

Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.