Dispatch: Crews respond to crash on Hwy. 41 over Diamond Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries occurred involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Friday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened in the northbound lane of Highway 41 over Diamond Avenue.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 9:13 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

