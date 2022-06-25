Dispatch: Crews respond to crash on Hwy. 41 over Diamond Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries occurred involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Friday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened in the northbound lane of Highway 41 over Diamond Avenue.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 9:13 p.m.

