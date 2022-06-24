Birthday Club
Wayne Co. deputies warns community about scam calls

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam phone calls in the area.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam phone calls in the area.

Deputies say callers are advising of a valuable mail package being held at customs and wanting personal or bank account information for payment in order to have it cleared.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people to never give out personal information to callers like these.

Deputies are also warning of another scam call in the area where people are claiming to be fundraising for law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

