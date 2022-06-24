Vanderburgh Co. township offering payment assistance to energy customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the heat still hitting the Tri-State, it’s natural for many people to reach for their air conditioning.

Recent rate increases from CenterPoint Energy have made that expensive, and trustees in Evansville say people are looking for help on their bills.

Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson says that many people experienced some strain as a result of the rate increases.

“Since the moratorium has ended, people are really trying to get that caught up,” Wilson said.

She says after exhausting other assistance options, their office offers last-resort financial help.

“With us, they receive that assistance that day,” Wilson said. “They receive a voucher or a payment that we are able to issue to CenterPoint at that time.”

She says having that assistance immediately can be important in months like this.

Many programs, especially at the state or federal level, can take a long time to start working.

“It’s hot,” Wilson said. “People need their air on even during the cold time.”

Wilson says in any event, if you need help, you need to help yourself.

The best way is by advocating for yourself and reaching out to as many assistance programs as you can find.

“They’re not going to come to you,” Wilson said. “You’ve got to go to them and be able to get those resources and stay on it.”

She says the best way to get help from a trustee is to go to your township’s office and apply in person.

