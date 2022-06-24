Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. offering vaccines for kids under 5
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Health Department say they have Pfizer COVID vaccines available for those aged six months to four years old.
The vaccines will be offered Friday.
To schedule an appointment, call 812-435-2400.
They say walk-ins will be taken based on nursing and vaccine availability.
