USI named best overall online nurse practitioner program in Indiana

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has been named the best overall online nurse practitioner program in Indiana.

USI was named the top school in the category by Nurse Practitioner Online, an organization that analyzes programs throughout the country.

Officials with Nurse Practitioner Online say that online education is more important now than ever

They say USI is doing what they need to do to maintain excellence and stay ahead of the current.

