Tri-State leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lawmakers and leaders for our area are reacting to the Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade.

The ruling means states can now ban abortion.

So far, we’ve heard from the following:

Indiana:

GOV. HOLCOMB - “The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.

I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”

REP. BUCSHON - “All life is sacred. For more than 15 years this basic principle guided my actions as a physician and continues to mold my thinking as a lawmaker. The Supreme Court’s ruling today is an important step in a decades-long fight toward protecting all life and will return the decision to the states to best reflect the views of their people.”

SEN. BRAUN - “After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives. I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.”

SEN. TODD YOUNG - “Today is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice.

“The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women. It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.”

EVANSVILLE BISHOP JOSEPH M. SIEGEL - “The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents a historic, landmark moment in the ongoing effort to protect the sanctity of life from conception to natural death in our nation. The Catholic Church in America has been unwavering in our stand against abortion; and we, in Southern Indiana, should be particularly proud of how we have consistently stood against this troubling, literally fatal legal decision for almost five decades.

To be clear, the Dobbs decision and subsequent overturning of Roe v. Wade states that there is no constitutional right to abortion, and issues such as these should be decided by the people at the state level. It does not end abortion in this country as many suggest. Therefore, we should recognize this decision as one more step in our defense of human life. We now need to turn our attention to our state legislators to urge them to protect in law the rights of the unborn.

Our parishes and diocese also will redouble our efforts to provide outreach and assistance to women and families experiencing unexpected and crisis pregnancies. We will continue to help provide the resources they need before and after birth through programs like Walking with Moms in Need and Project Gabriel, and offering assistance through the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Catholic Charities. We also will continue to reach out with love, healing and reconciliation to those whose lives have been and will continue to be haunted by the effects of abortions, whether they were procured in facilities across state lines or through abortion pills received by mail. Along with our own efforts as Catholics, we will work with crisis-pregnancy centers and other pro-life organizations in our communities in advocating for life and serving the needs of women who are looking for assistance.

Let us all be instruments of peace as we work to promote a Culture of Life in our communities. As we work to provide legal protection for the unborn in Indiana and care for their mothers and families, we are also committed, through teaching, dialogue and witness, to help bring about a change of heart and mind that all might recognize the sanctity of and inherent right to life of all persons, from conception until natural death.

As we begin a new chapter in these efforts, let us first turn to God in prayer: in thanksgiving for this landmark Supreme Court decision and for all those who worked so tirelessly over the past 49 years to help make it happen; for continuing conversion of our hearts and those of our fellow citizens; and for the gifts of wisdom, courage and perseverance as we undertake our ongoing mission of being apostles of the Gospel of Life.”

Kentucky:

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL ADAMS - “Today, the Supreme Court returned the right of self-government to the States and to the People, as contemplated by the Constitution. In Kentucky this fall, our people will have the opportunity to express their view on this issue, via Constitutional Amendment Two. The Court’s decision follows a half-century of hard and diligent work by people of faith, elected officials, attorneys, and activists. As abortion will remain legal in many states, including at least one of our neighboring states, that hard and diligent work must continue, in a different form: ensuring adequate support – financial and emotional – of those facing this difficult choice.”

ATTORNEY GENERAL DANIEL CAMERON - “Today is a day that many have hoped for—the issue of abortion has been returned to the people and to the states, where it belongs. This moment deserves to be celebrated, but it also calls for renewed commitment. Renewed commitment to life-affirming care for the unborn, for mothers, and for Kentucky families. Our General Assembly has already passed laws that protect unborn babies and ensure the health and safety of women. We’ve defended many of these pro-life laws in court, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe and Casey prevented some from taking effect. That changes today. We are entering a new era. No longer will unelected judges make abortion policy for the Commonwealth. Instead, our elected representatives will be able to make public policy that reflects the values of Kentuckians and our deeply held respect for unborn life. Together, we must commit ourselves to caring for the next generation of Kentuckians who will now have a chance to live their lives because Roe v. Wade is no more. Their lives, and those of their mothers and families, are precious and must be met with all the compassion, kindness, and care that we can provide.”

AUDITOR MIKE HARMON - “As Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, the oath that I took for this office was to uphold the U.S. and Commonwealth’s constitutions and be ‘…faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.’ I believe that oath includes supporting and upholding the law of the land in our nation and our Commonwealth.

Long before I became Kentucky’s Auditor, I have been an advocate for the sanctity of life. During my 13 years in the Kentucky House, I was a proud member of the pro-life caucus and worked many years alongside other legislators in sponsoring legislation to put an end to abortion.

Today’s decision in the Dobbs case reaffirms the work of myself and other current and former state legislators, establishing Kentucky as a place where all life, both born and unborn, is protected.”

REP. GUTHRIE - “Today’s ruling is a significant victory and sets a new precedent for unborn babies’ right to life. Despite the biggest breach in the Supreme Court’s history and justices being unlawfully harassed at their own homes, the Supreme Court majority opinion upheld pro-life protections in the Mississippi law and overturned Roe v. Wade. The question of abortion is now up to each individual state. Despite this monumental ruling, the work is never over to protect the dignity of life, especially with congressional Democrats’ extreme efforts to allow abortion on-demand up to nine months. I will continue to stand up for the right to life, vote for polices that prohibit federal taxpayer dollars from going towards funding abortions, and always push back against congressional Democrats’ radical pro-abortion agenda for America.”

SEN. MCCONNELL - “The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society.

“For 50 years, states have been unable to enact even modest protections for unborn children. More than 90% of Europe restricts abortion on demand after 15 weeks, but every state in America has been forced to allow it more than a month past that, after a baby can feel pain, yawn, stretch, and suck his or her thumb. Judicial activists declared that every state had to handle abortion like China and North Korea and no state could handle it like France or Germany.

“Not anymore. Now the American people get their voice back.

“The Court has corrected a terrible legal and moral error, like when Brown v. Board overruled Plessy v. Ferguson. The Justices applied the Constitution. They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers. I commend the Court for its impartiality in the face of attempted intimidation.

“Democrats’ disgraceful attacks on the Court have echoed Democrats’ outrage at Brown v. Board in 1954. Today’s Democrats are jaw-droppingly extreme on abortion. 97% of Washington Democrats support legislation that would effectively require nine months of abortion on demand until the moment of birth. Only 19% of Americans share this radical view but 97% of Democrats in Congress embrace it. They would rather attack our institutions than let the American people enact the reasonable protections they want.

“Millions of Americans have spent half a century praying, marching, and working toward today’s historic victories for the rule of law and for innocent life. I have been proud to stand with them throughout our long journey and I share their joy today.”

Illinois:

ATTORNEY GENERAL KWAME RAOUL - “I am extremely disappointed with today’s Supreme Court decision, which jeopardizes the health, the safety and the lives of millions of women in the United States – especially those who already have the least access to health care and other resources. This single decision rolls back 50 years of court precedent and with it, decades of progress toward reproductive autonomy. Contrary to the rhetoric used by some, make no mistake: This decision will not end abortion. What it will do is end access to safe abortions for many women throughout the country.

“In anticipation of the court’s decision, dozens of states have taken draconian steps to restrict access to or criminalize abortion. While some women living in those states could decide to seek legal abortions in other states like Illinois, the option of traveling great distances for potentially lifesaving abortion care may not be available to low-income women or victims of abuse. By revoking a woman’s right to reproductive choice, the court now leaves too many women faced with making unimaginable decisions.

“As I assured Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday at a White House roundtable on reproductive health, Illinois has been and will continue to be a proud reproductive health care oasis where women have the right to make their own highly-personal reproductive health decisions with their families and medical professionals. In light of today’s decision, I encourage people to review guidance my office issued to ensure reproductive rights are protected in Illinois, and I am reminding law enforcement that abortion is legal in Illinois – regardless of today’s decision.

“As we prepare for an influx of women from neighboring states to seek abortion services in Illinois, my office is actively working with the governor’s office and Legislature to address concerns triggered by the court’s decision. Specifically, we must expand safeguards under state law to ensure that women and providers are protected from those who would use this decision to obstruct access to abortion care.

“Today is a sad day in the history of the Supreme Court and our nation. However, this wrong-sided decision does nothing to alter my commitment to enforcing the reproductive health protections already enshrined in Illinois law, working with Illinois policymakers to expand protections under state law, and continuing to urge Congress to codify reproductive health care rights in federal law.”

