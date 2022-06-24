Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several rally events are set to take place in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday.
A Pro-abortion rights rally is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
It’s a walk from the Four Freedoms Monument on the Evansville riverfront to the Federal Building.
You can watch that live event here (WARNING: Livestream may include profanity or expletive language):
Earlier on Friday, a Right to Life Rally was held at the pedestrian bridge at Vann Avenue and Lloyd Expressway on Friday evening.
You can watch video of the event below (WARNING: Livestream may include profanity or expletive language):
