Tri-State groups organize rally events after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several rally events are set to take place in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday.

[READ MORE: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion]

A Pro-abortion rights rally is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

It’s a walk from the Four Freedoms Monument on the Evansville riverfront to the Federal Building.

You can watch that live event here (WARNING: Livestream may include profanity or expletive language):

Earlier on Friday, a Right to Life Rally was held at the pedestrian bridge at Vann Avenue and Lloyd Expressway on Friday evening.

You can watch video of the event below (WARNING: Livestream may include profanity or expletive language):

