Tri-State Food Banks celebrates 40 years

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank celebrates their 40th anniversary Friday.

Officials say they will be hosting a celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville.

We’re told the event is free and open to the public.

The event will include tours of the new facility and presentations by several guest speakers.

Officials at Tri-State Food Bank are also expected to make a special announcement during Friday’s festivities.

They say over 17 million pounds of food was distributed last year, providing over 13 million meals to those facing hunger throughout the Tri-State.

