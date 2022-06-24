Sunny Saturday, slim chance for showers Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry conditions over the Tri-State on Friday pushed temperatures to the 90-degree mark. Low humidity actually makes a “feels like” temperature that is cooler than the actual reading. Clear skies again on Friday night with lows in the middle 60s on Saturday morning. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and a little more humid. By Saturday night, a weakening cold front will head toward the region. A few scattered showers will be possible overnight through early Sunday, although the model trend has been for minimal rainfall. Highs on Sunday will stay in the upper 80s. Next week starts out cooler and dry with highs in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday. From Wednesday to Friday, temps will creep back up into the upper 80s.

