Road closure on KY 2181 in Hancock Co. to begin Monday

WFIE Traffic Alert
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hancock County should anticipate a road closure on KY 2181 starting Monday, June 27.

According to a press release, crews will be working on the a section of highway between MP 9.7 and MP 11.9.

That work is expected to last through Tuesday, June 28.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone from KY 2181 is between Tick Ridge Road and US 60. Traffic will not be able to pass through the work zone.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes during construction.

Officials say the road will close at 8 a.m. and reopen at 3:30 p.m.

