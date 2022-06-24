Pacers select Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana Pacers chose former Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin as its first selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Pacers selected Mathurin as the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday.
