Pacers select Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Indiana Pacers (Source: Facebook)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana Pacers chose former Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin as its first selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Pacers selected Mathurin as the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article over the course of the night.

