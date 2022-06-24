Birthday Club
Neighbors report hearing shots near Clutter Road in Warrick Co.

Lynnville residents say they heard shots near the area where authorities are looking for an...
Lynnville residents say they heard shots near the area where authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in Warrick County on Thursday night.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lynnville residents say they heard shots near the area where authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in Warrick County.

Neighbors tell 14 News they heard shots fired near Clutter Road on Thursday night. They also reported seeing law enforcement vehicles speeding by the area.

We have reached out to law enforcement about whether this is connected to the ongoing manhunt for Michael White, the suspect that authorities have been searching for since Tuesday.

We will update this story once more information is available.

