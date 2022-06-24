Memorial multi-sport athlete Ray Brodie signs to run track at Indiana University

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial High School standout Ray Brodie officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to continue running track at Indiana University.

Brodie made an impact on both the football and track programs for the Tigers.

In football, he was named the SIAC Player of the Year, All-Metro Player of the Year and Class 4A All-State.

“He’s a difference-maker, he’s humble and he just keeps working,” Memorial head football coach John Hurley said. “He’s not a beat on his chest look at me guy, it’s hard to come to by guys that are just great teammates.”

As for track and field, he became the 100-meter state champion his senior year, and he’s a two-time sectional champion.

“It was inside of me where I wanted to go,” Brodie said. “It’ll definitely feel like home. Me coming as a football guy, if you were to tell me the sophomore year I’d be in this position, I’d say you’re full of it. It was only a one-day official visit, but it felt like two days. The coach, the handshakes were good, the people were good, it was definitely a good experience.”

While at IU, Brodie said he plans to major in sports marketing and minor in business finance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.